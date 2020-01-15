Gary Hudson "Buck" Smith Jr., 81, resident of Creek Road West, widower of Charlotte Clayton Smith, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Born in Columbia on October 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Gary Hudson Smith Sr. and Cora Covington Smith. He was a graduate of Camden Military Academy and attended Clemson University and The Citadel. He retired from Worsley Oil Company and worked at Gatewood.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a son, Gary Hudson Smith, III (Stephanie Young) of Aiken; daughter, Kelley Smith Golden (Mark) of Piedmont; grandchildren, Covington Carson (Bradley) of Greenville, Gary Hudson Smith, IV (Leah) of Jacksonville, FL, Tyler Smith of Aiken and Madison "Maddie" Golden of Piedmont.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Kyle Hite officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in Alexander Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648.
