WATERLOO — Bruce G. Neal, 77 husband of Bonnie Crawford Neal, of Riverfork Road, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Ruby O'Bryant Neal and the late Jessie Neal. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and was retired from Inman Mills of Enoree.
Surviving are his wife of the home, his mother of Ware Shoals, three sons, Alex Wheeler (Sonya) of Spartanburg, Tony Qualls of Waterloo, and Thomas Qualls of Waterloo, a daughter, Kimberly Baldwin (Lance) of Ware Shoals, five grandchildren, Kayla Leedy (Brian), Abby Baldwin, Emma Baldwin, and Christopher Baldwin (Natalie) and Amber Wheeler, five great-grandchildren, and numerous step grand and step great-grandchildren. He was also survived by caregivers and special friends, Tommy Pennington and Crystal Madden.
In addition to his father, he was pre-deceased by a son David Qualls and a grandson Austin Wheeler.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Rev. Tommy Wooten officiating. Burial will be private.
The family is at home of his daughter, Kimberly Baldwin, Green Acres Blvd, Ware Shoals and will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6608 Riverfork Road, Waterloo, SC 29384. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com