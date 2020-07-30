ABBEVILLE — Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the fourth child of the late Eugene and Bridie Hunter Paul, born on May 14, 1925.
She was a homemaker married to the late Glenn Clinkscales. From that union came four children. Samuel (Patricia) Clinkscales, Robert Clinkscales, Franklin Clinkscales, and Priscilla Clinkscales Williams.
Dear to her heart, were Paretha Clinkscales, Janice Clinkscales, Josette Johnson, Willie Greene, Anna Paul, Juanita Hunter, Pecolia Garrett, and Wanda Johnson.
Growing up she attended Flat Rock AME Church. After moving to Abbeville, she became a dedicated member of Long Cane AME Church, where she served faithfully as a Missionary and stewardess for over seventy years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, ten grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren, four sisters, Pearl Morals, Eva (Stewart) Keese, Addie Ruth McMullen, and Doris (Jerome) Ware, nine brothers, Johnny Paul, Elex Paul, James Allen (Florence) Paul, Lewis Paul, Randy Paul, Ernest Paul, Jacob Paul, Eddie (Rosie) Hamilton, and Charles (Joyce) Paul and a host of cousins, nieces, nephew, in laws, friends and family that will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Williams, Annie Phillips, Lillian Paul, and Eula Paul, five brothers, Samuel Paul, Cordell Paul, Eugene Paul, Willis Paul, and Ben Paul, two grandchildren, Skyler Clinkscales, and Linda Johnson, and a son-in-law, Thomas Williams.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Abbeville-White Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Long Cane AME Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.