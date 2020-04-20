Bridgette Renee Clark, 41, of 102 Victory Road, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. Born Mecklenburg County, NC, she is the daughter of Freddie Clark and Minister Fannie Higgins Clark. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church and attended Jacob Chapel Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Deacon Howard Higgins and Sister Rosa L. Higgins.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents of the home; one daughter, Khadajah Clark of Greenwood; two sisters, Sanquinetta (Raymond) Williams of Greenwood and Stephanie (Herman) Crosson of Longville; two special nephews, Gerald Coates and Eric Coates, both of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.