Brewer Hart, 82, of 930 Old Greenwood Highway, husband of Mary Frances Butler Hart, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Joel Hart and the late Pecola Waller Hart. He was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and former choir member. He is preceded in death by two sons, Barry and Michael Hart, five brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; one son, Harvey Hart of Greenwood; two daughters, Jessie (Donald) Burton and Michelle Byrd, both of Greenwood; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two god-sons, James Rollinson and Andy (Valarie) Price and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.