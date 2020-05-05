Brenda Sullivan
Brenda Raines Madden, 71, widow of James Kelly Madden of Iroquios Dr., Greenwood, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home.
Born in Laurens County on May 10, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Irvin Raines and Helen White Sexton. She was a member of Restoring Hope Ministries of Ninety Six.
Surviving are her son, Jimmy Madden of Hodges, a daughter, Ashley Skeen (David) of Greenwood, a brother, James Sexton of Ware Shoals and a sister, Connie Mattison of Ware Shoals, and three grandchildren, Cameron Madden, Danielle Moore, and Grace Elizabeth Skeen.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Vera Huffman.
Private family memorial services will be held Friday, May 8 at Parker White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Rev. Heath Easler officiating. Friends may watch the service online at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com