Brenda Ashley Dedo
Brenda Ashley Dedo, 68, of Greenwood, wife of Don C. Dedo, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to Beatrice ‘Bea’ Chadwick Ashley and the late Harvey Glenn ‘Pie’ Ashley.
A Class of 1970 graduate of Dixie High School, Brenda also graduated from Piedmont Technical College in 1983. She was employed with Ben Jones Construction Company as office manager and accountant for over 45 years. Happy hours were spent caring for her dogs and goldfish. Brenda was “ALL IN” for Clemson Tiger football. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenwood.
In addition to her father, Brenda was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Glenn Ashley and a sister-in-law, Mary Sue Ronallo.
She is survived by her husband, Don, of 29 years; her mother of Newberry; sisters-in-law, Selena Rush Ashley, Sheila (Joseph) Guzzi and Debbie Dedo; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Natalie) Dedo and James Ronallo; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Ashley, Chad (Pamela) Ashley, Tara Sosebee, Sean and Kristen Guzzi, Michael Fisher, Ricky, Nicky and Mary Elizabeth Ronallo and Jordan, Mekayla and Meghan Dedo; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Brenda’s Life will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Abbeville, with Rev. Steve Brown officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Brenda, may be sent to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home.
