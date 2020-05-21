ABBEVILLE — Brant Ashley,10, of Abbeville, went home to meet his Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Greenwood to Stephen Brant Ashley and Cheryl Elaine Brown Ashley.
Brant was a 2nd grade student at John C. Calhoun Elementary School. The leader of his class, he won multiple awards for academics. After his cancer diagnosis, Brant never gave up, showing everyone his fighting spirit. He told all those he met how much he loved them and how much God loved them. Brant had an infectious laugh and personality that radiated throughout the community and beyond. For many, he was their hero and the perfect example of God's love for every single one of us. Brant worshiped at Friendship Worship Center in Abbeville.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Brewer.
Brant is survived by his father, Stephen, of Calhoun Falls; his mother, Cheryl (Trigger Holley, whom Brant considered his second Dad) of Abbeville; two brothers, Jessie Christian of Covington, GA and Jacob Carroll of Abbeville; a sister, Isabella 'Bella' Christian of Hartwell, GA; his grandfather, Carol 'Papa' Ashley of Calhoun Falls; his grandmother, Brenda 'Nanny' Ashley of Calhoun Falls; nieces, Layla, Olivia, and Isabelle; a nephew, Mason; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Graveside services to celebrate Brant's life will begin at 3 p.m. in Smyrna Cemetery, Barnes Station Road, Lowndesville, SC, with Pastor Tony Temple and Rev. John Ellis officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Brant, may be sent to Children's Cancer Partners, 900 S. Pine St., Suite F, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home.
