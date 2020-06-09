Brandon D. Moton, 30 of 457 Ninety Six Highway died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Stevie Scurry and Twanna Scurry. He was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church in McCormick.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents of the home, one son, LaBrandous Moton of Greenwood and his loving mother, Shermequa Quarles; four brothers, Jordan Moore and Lawrence Moore Jr., both of Greenville, SC, Jared Moore of Atlanta, GA, and Stevie Scurry Jr. of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Chantisha Coates of Greenwood, Amberny Jackson of Clinton, Shire Scurry of Greer and Sade Scurry of Piedmont, SC, and Courtney Scurry of Charlotte, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.