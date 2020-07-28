HODGES — Brady Antony Williams, 49 of 2819 Highway 25 North, husband of Sara Louise Williams, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Willie Mae Henderson Williams and the late Ruben Williams. He was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; two sons, Avery Roman and Latravious Williams both of Greenwood; three daughters, Tiffery Roman, Brittany Alexis Williams, and Jamayah Brianna Williams all of Greenwood; one brother, Randell Williams of Augusta, GA; one sister, Ruby Mae Williams of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.