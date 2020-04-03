STARR — Robert Griffis "Bobby" Williams, 90, resident of Starr, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at AnMed Health in Anderson.
Born November 2, 1929 in Edgefield, Bobby was one of nine children to the late Tom Patterson Williams and Ethel Griffis Williams. He was a 1948 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Greenwood College of Commerce. Bobby was formally employed by Greenwood Mills.
He was a member of Sandridge Baptist Church.
Surviving are two brothers, Patty Williams and Landrum (Skipper) Williams, both of Dublin, GA.; and two sisters, Carrie Morse and Lois Hardin, both of Greenwood.
Services will be held at a later date.
