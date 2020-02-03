Bobby Ray Paul
ABBEVILLE — Bobby R. Paul, 69, of 109 Rockhouse Circle, peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 31, 2020 at NHC Health in Greenwood. He was born in Abbeville County and was a graduate of J.S. High School and PTC. He was a welder by trade and was a faithful member of Flat Rock AME Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul Sr., and Margie Hunter Paul.
He is survived by two loving daughters, Rhonda M. Paul of Raleigh NC, and Bernaca (Shawn) Boseman of Honea Path, SC, and two grandchildren; three sisters; Leila Mae Power and Margie Ruth Fisher, both of Abbeville, SC, and Helen Burnett of Due West, SC, four brothers William (Macie) Paul Jr., of Abbeville, SC, John Allen (Katie)Paul, of Due West, SC, Curtis (Carolyn) Paul Sr., and George (Barbara) Paul, of Abbeville, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
Funeral service is noon Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Flat Rock AME Church, Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home of a sister Margie Fisher, 303 Wilewood Road, Abbeville, SC. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.