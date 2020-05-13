Bobby Lewis
NINETY SIX — Bobby Lewis, 82, of 105 Panther Drive, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at NHC Laurens. Born in Saluda, SC, he was the son of the late Amos Lewis and the late Vera Crouch Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one brother, Larry (Judy) Lewis of Costa Rica; three sisters, Julia Lark and Sarah Lewis, both of Ninety-Six and Pearline Coleman of Saluda and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Adrian Wideman. The family requests that only immediate family members attend. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.