Bobby Gene Stennett Sr., 74, of Greenwood, husband of Tina Lynn Kineard Stennett, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Albert and Emma Ruth Jay Stennett. Bobby was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was a retired construction manager with Chatham County, GA. He was an avid gardener and fisherman and was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Bobby Stennett, Jr. (Gaye) of Cordell, GA, and Toby Stennett; two sisters, Linda Anderson and Earlene Stewart; a brother, John Stennett and four grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 Kirksey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.