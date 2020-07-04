HONEA PATH — Bobby Jones Finley, 84, husband of Margaret Irene Lollis Finley of Otto Lollis Rd., died Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Bethel Jones Finley and Ludie Ivester Finley. He was a member of Hodges Church of God, and was retired from Greenwood Mills, where he worked as a manager.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Finley is survived by two sons: Barry Jones Finley (Denise) and Keith Finley (Barbara) of Honea Path; two sisters: Anna Heath and Martha Riley of Ninety-Six; three grandchildren: Amy Parsons (Michael), Kayla Gregory, and Kiefer Finley (Kristen); and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother: Wade Finley; two sisters: Willie Rhodes and Jenny Finley; and one great-grandchild.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday, July 5th from 2-5 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday with Rev. Charles Caldwell and Rev. Donald Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories. The public may view the live-stream of the funeral service Monday at 2:00 PM at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, PO Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePriutt.com