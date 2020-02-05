Robert Henry Bruce Jr. died peacefully in his sleep on February 4, 2020. "Delta Bob" was born March 1, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Robert Henry Sr. and Musa Lou Oliver Bruce. The family moved to Decatur, Alabama, then to Echternach, Luxembourg and Lancaster, England, where he graduated high school.
In Greenwood, Bob made his home. He attended Piedmont Tech and created his widely known "Delta Electronics" business. He retired the 30-year business last year. Delta Bob was well known for his knowledge and abilities with home theater, electronics, and his witty signs proudly displayed along the side of Montague Avenue. The signs garnered attention from the Index-Journal newspaper, as well as drivers passing by with honks of approval.
Bob enjoyed music in all forms. Those who were fortunate enough to see the band "Vicious" play locally recall his love of playing guitar. Bob also provided sound engineering for the popular band "Brasstown Ball" and later for his church, North Side Baptist.
Bob was blessed to be a cancer survivor, and proudly rang the bell after his last radiation treatment. He enjoyed spending time with family at the beach. Nothing made him happier than making people laugh with his comments and observations. He was smart and loved a good political debate.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy, sisters Denise (William), and Anna, brother, Bill (Sherry), step daughters Laura (Harrison) and Ashleigh (Chuck). He loved saying "Hey Bo" to his nephews Garrett, Evan, Justin and Andrew, and he cherished time with his grandkids that gave him such joy, Mary Peden, Lilly, Nora, Charlie, Madison, Mason, and his great-nieces and nephew, Kenlee, Holden, and Emma.
Farewell Bob, husband, brother, and friend. Put down your burdens, feel the sun on your face, and journey on in peace and love.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at North Side Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive W, Greenwood, SC, with Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Bob would want anyone so inclined to put their money to good use, to consider donating to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com