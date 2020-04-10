Blanche Morrow Adams, 95, loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, former resident of Idlewood, widow of Lucian D. "Shorty" Adams, passed away April 9, 2020, at Emerald Gardens.
Born February 9, 1925, in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Odell Eugene and Lillie Belle Wrenn Morrow. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
A member of Laurel Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Ballew-Leary Sunday School class, and was an ever present and supportive spouse in all of Mr. Shorty's many charitable community endeavors, including The Faith Home, Habitat for Humanity and the many church related duties they lovingly undertook for many years. She was also a longtime nursery worker at the church.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynn A. and husband Rev. James Rodgers of Greenwood; two sons, Lucian D. "Dan", Jr. and wife Linda Adams of Campobello, SC, and Eugene M. and wife Rayne Adams of Greenwood; two grandsons, James D. Baker and Joshua T. Rodgers; two granddaughters, Casey D. Rodgers and Abigail W. Adams and a great-grandson, Hyatt Thomas Rodgers.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl A. Baker, and a grandson, Matthew Talbert Rodgers.
Due to the current worldwide pandemic of Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service on Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. James Rodgers officiating.
A video will be available on the Blyth Funeral Home website by Sunday.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the Caretakers of Emerald Gardens for their expressions of love and devotion to Mrs. Adams and Mr. Adams over their stay at their facility, and to the staff and nurses of Hospice Care of South Carolina for their care and kindnesses.
Memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Adams family with arrangements.