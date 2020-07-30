Bishop Phillemon Barasa Busolo, 60, returned to his heavenly home on July 14, 2020.
Phillemon was born to the late Hassan and Elizabet Busolo on September 18, 1959 in Kenya. He was destined to be a preacher and pursued his education with passion. He graduated from the Erskine Seminary in Due West, SC, with a Masters in Divinity. While preaching across the country, he served as a missionary at Open Door Missions in Omaha, Nebraska.
Phillemon was a man of great vision. He planted churches, founded schools, opened orphanages, was an entrepreneur at heart, and always looked ahead. He loved God's people - and in doing so, he supported countless family and friends - be it opening his home, mentoring them, educating them, or walking alongside them as they pursued their dreams.
Phillemon was blessed with a large and loving family. He laid a foundation of faith for his children and raised them with love, honor and respect.
Phillemon is survived by his wife, Roddii, and his children Ruth, Evangelist Daniel, Isaac and wife Melissa, Emmanuel and wife Elizabeth, Moses, Kevin, Stephene, Fenne, Hiasfo, Unafa, Tosharo, Aspire, Enock, and Addalla; his grandchildren Ezekiel and Isaac Isaiah; his brother Reverend John (wife Alice) and sisters Magari, Aneti, Anjelina, and Ezabeta; many nieces and nephews; and his previous wife Beatrice with whom he shared his first five children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ezabeta.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m on Saturday at North Side Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 12-1 p.m.
