Billy Thompson
Billy Keith Thompson, 64, of 1813 Emerald Road, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James Hubert and Mary Ellen Stancil Thompson. Billy enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, playing board games, going to the mountains, and listening to music.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy Thompson; sister, Teresa Thompson; brother, James W. Thompson; grandchildren, Christian Lucas, Katelyn Lucas, Hannah Todd, and Noah Todd; and great grandchildren, Tate Wilson and Gabby Webber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Ellen, and a sister, Sandra E. Thompson.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Billy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 — 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.