Billy Eugene Sartin, 87, resident of Carolina Gardens Laurens, widower of Joyce McClain Sartin, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born in Commerce, GA, he was the son of the late Calvin and Bessie Kelly Sartin. He retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant, and was a member of Harris Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Kingsmen Sunday school class.
Surviving are his son, Billy Gerald Sartin (Freda) and grandchildren, Stephen and Salem Sartin, all of Greenwood.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Wednesday by visiting Mr. Sartin's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, Building Fund, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.