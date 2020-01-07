Billy Kime Sr.
IVA — Billy Neal Kime Sr., 89, resident of 454 Keowee Road, husband of Nancy Essex Kime, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Rainey Hospice in Anderson, SC.
Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he was a son of the late George William Kime and Alice Edwards Kime.
Billy was retired from the United States Army after proudly serving his country for 24 years and making three tours in Vietnam. Upon his retirement, he delivered the Greenwood Index-Journal for over 20 years. He attended Appointed Times Ministries.
Survivors are, in addition to his wife of the home, two sons Billy “B.J.” Kime, Jr. (Jennifer) of Pensacola, FL, and Michael Kime of Gray Court, SC; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two grandchildren raised in the home Lauren Trammel and John Perry.
Funeral services will be held at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Bobby Hall and Rev. John Phillips, officiating. The burial will follow with Full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials in memory of Billy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Pacific Garden Missions, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607-5201.
Online condolences may be made to the Kime family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.