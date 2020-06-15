Billy Hepler
SALUDA — William Edward “Billy” Hepler Jr., of 9203 Highway 246 S., Saluda, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Arlington, VA, he was a son of Helen McDonald Hepler and the late William E. Hepler, Sr. Billy was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was formerly employed by Quality Chrysler and Harvley’s Salvage Yard.
Billy is survived by his mother of the home; sons, Lee Hepler (Elizabeth) of Greenwood and Cody Hepler of Newberry; sisters, Tina Renee Hepler of Saluda and Brooke Summer (Daniel) of Chappells; brothers, Gary Wayne Hepler of Greenwood and Curtis Keith Hepler of Saluda; grandchildren, Trey Harrison, Bailey Harrison and Sierra Harrison; great grandchildren, Kirsten Moon and Ayden Moon; nieces and nephews, Brooke Hepler (Felix Ordez), Gary Allen Hepler, Chace Calliham, Colby Yarborough, Dakota Barnett and Chase Summer; and great nieces and nephews, Junior Ordez-Hepler, Leslie Ordez-Hepler, Jocelyn Ordez-Hepler, Sarina Hepler and Mason Hepler.
A private service will be held at Sandridge Baptist Church. The service will be recorded and will be available to be viewed on Saturday by visiting Billy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family is at the home of his sister, Tina, 9201 Highway 246 South, Saluda.
Memorials may be sent to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to Billy’s funeral expenses.