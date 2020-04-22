SALUDA — Billy Harold Proctor, 75, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
A native of Saluda, he was the son of the late William Albert Proctor, Jr. and Edith Palmer Proctor Nichols. He graduated from Hollywood High School, where he excelled at baseball. After graduating, Mr. Proctor joined the US Army and was later part of the SC National Guard. He retired as Sergeant Major with 27 years of service. While in service he received the Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievements Medal with Three Oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Non commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon with #4 Device, Army Service Ribbon, and the SC Active States Service Medal.
Mr. Proctor was also an avid bird hunter and John Deere Tractor collector. He was retired from Fluor Daniel, where he had been a welder.
Surviving are three sons, Christopher Shelton Proctor (Kristi) of Saluda, William Matthew Proctor of San Francisco, and Timothy Lee Proctor of Greenville, two sisters, Shirley Proctor Boone of Saluda and Suzie Proctor DeLoache of Greenville, two grandchildren, Drew Shelton Proctor and Zachary Rine Proctor, former spouse and caregiver, Judy Blue Proctor, and special caretaker, Tina Gordon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Saluda Nursing Center Staff.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Butler United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Boys Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.
