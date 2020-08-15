Bill Darby
William Felder Darby, Sr., 80, husband of Brenda Lowe Darby, went home to be with the lord August 14, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Greenwood, SC on May 16, 1940, he was the son of the late William Joseph Darby and Florence Felder Darby of Greenwood. Bill was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1962 graduate of The Citadel, (Summerall Guard).
After his service in the Army, where he served as a tank commander at Fort Knox, KY, he moved back to Greenwood and worked for Citizens Trust. Pursuing a desire to work for himself, he purchased Beaudrot’s Flowers, which he operated until his retirement in 2011 after 43 years.
Bill was handy with a hammer and his construction abilities were tested when he designed and built, mostly by his own hands, his family’s lake house.
Bill was gifted with a warm and charming personality and was quick to recognize friends’ names and faces and could usually determine the caller ordering flowers after a few seconds of conversations on the phone.
He adored his grandchildren
He was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church and Dr. Richard Carter’s Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife Brenda, are his loving sons, William F. Darby, Jr. (Angela) and Andrew S. Darby (Ashley); step-son, Randy McWhorter (Amy); grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Andrew, JoBeth and Hayden Darby; step-grandchildren, Katie and Laney McWhorter and Kayla Romaro (Ivan); brother-in-law, Dr. Richard H. Rush; and special nieces, Cindy, Debbie and Tammy.
He is predeceased by his sister, JoMarie Darby Rush.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be conducted 1 PM Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
Memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Darby family.