Beulah Calhoun Tennant
MCCORMICK — Beulah Calhoun Tennant, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Carrie Calhoun. Beulah was a 1971 graduate of McCormick High School and obtained her LPN Degree from Piedmont Technical College. Beulah was a member of Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, where she served as Sunday School Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, served on the Missionary Society and was a church Stewardess. Beulah was also a McCormick School District & McCormick Bookstore Volunteer. She was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2018.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Laura Mattison, O’Teen Fowler and Carrie Bell; brothers Jessie Calhoun and Wilson Calhoun.
Beulah leaves to cherish her memories; 2 sons, Roddrick (Amy) Tennant of Clifton Forge, VA, and Darryl Tennant of Miami, FL; 1 granddaughter, Karma Tennant; sister JoAnn Calhoun Elam of Greenwood, SC; aunt Effie Spearman of Greenwood; brother-in-law, Pastor Albert Bell and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Overbrook Cemetery, conducted by pastors Paul Wharton and Albert Bell.
Walker Funeral Home is in charge of funeral services.