Betty Melle Anderson Zouras, 90, resident of N. Cedar Drive, widow of Peter S. Zouras, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, SC, September 23, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lucius Carl and Jane Edith Smith Anderson. Mrs. Zouras was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Greenville.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve Zouras of Greenwood, George Zouras of Greenwood; daughter, Nikki Wilbanks and husband, Glenn of N. Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Chrystopher Zouras, Anthony Zouras, Kristina Schrecengost and great-grandchildren, Allisun Schrecengost and Gracie Schrecengost.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Street, Juanita Hollingsworth, Martha Jane Nichols and her brother, Jack Anderson.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Zacharias Thornbury officiating. Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Ted Wyndam, George Psomas, Chrystopher Zouras, Anthony Zouras, Donie Schrecengost, and Glenn Wilbanks.
The Trisagion will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Blyth Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 6 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646 or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 406 N. Academy St. Greenville, SC 29601.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Zouras family.