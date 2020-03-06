Betty West Horton McElroy, 86, resident of 228 Circle Drive, wife of Earl B. McElroy, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Born November 8, 1933, in Madison County, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Lee and Katie Hazel Davidson West. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. McElroy was a member of New Market Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 43 years are a daughter, Brenda Lee Minor and husband Marvin of Ninety Six; three sons, Ronnie Harold Horton and wife Lynn of Whitesburg, GA, Charles Michael Horton and wife Nancy of Greenwood and Jerry Wayne Horton, Sr. and wife Cindy of Hodges; two step-daughters, Karen M. Tholen and husband Gary of Edmund, OK, and Kathy Guest and husband Cecil of Greenwood; a step-son, Kenny McElroy and wife Sheryl of Greenwood; three sisters, Marie McEylea and Linda Chrisco and husband Johnny, all of Huntsville, AL, and Shirley Shepard and husband Jimmy of Gurley, AL; a brother, Raleigh West and wife Margie of Birmingham, AL; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and her beloved pet, "Poodle".
She was twice married, first to the late Chester Harold Horton, and was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ginger Horton; three sisters, Brenda Carter, Hazel Hornbuckle and Louise Brooks; and a brother, Lee West.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Robert Patton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be step-sons and grandsons.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 Monday afternoon.
The family wishes that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
