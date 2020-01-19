NINETY SIX — Betty Hightower Weaver, 89, of 107 Patriots Point, Ninety Six, wife of Marion T. Weaver, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Union, she was the daughter of the late William Gray and Grace Collins Hightower. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her two daughters, Rebekah E. Knight of Greenwood and Deborah J. Halcomb of Lawrenceville, GA; two sons, Ronald Stephen "Steve" Eddy (Toni) of Greenwood and Alan "Bud" D. Weaver of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Michael Murray (Becca) of Greenwood; Derek Jones (Brandi) of Easley and Brent Halcomb (Kelly) of Suwanee, GA; and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph T. "Cotton" Eddy.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Valerie Mireb and Rev. Kathy Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens, Clinton, SC.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home.
