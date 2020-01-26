Betty Ann Ginn Sudduth, 73, of 418 Wrenn Road, wife of David M. Sudduth, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Trudy Mae Bartley Ginn. Betty was a friend to all and loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Mark Sudduth and Tracy Wilson (Greg); a brother Wilbur Lee Ginn (Delores) all of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Austin Sudduth, Tabitha Burdette, Taylor Oliver, Brooke West and Sarah Wilson; and five great grandchildren.
A gathering of friends to celebrate Betty's life will be on Tuesday from 3-5 pm at Harley Funeral Home.
A gathering of friends to celebrate Betty's life will be on Tuesday from 3-5 pm at Harley Funeral Home.