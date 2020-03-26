Betty Mickey
CENTERVILLE, OH — Betty Mickey, age 95, of Centerville, reunited with her husband, James Mickey Sr. on March 26, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on August 22, 1924 to the late Percy and Lucille (Williamson) Withers.
She is survived by her children, Betsy (Fred) McDowell; Molly (Nick) Brodnicki, James (Debbie) Mickey Jr. and Robert (Janice) Mickey; grandchildren, James (Breann) Mickey III, John (Chantelle) Mickey, Samuel Mickey, Hogan Mickey and Scott (Crystal) Barnes; great-grandchildren, Hana Mickey, Haiden Mickey, Cameron Mickey, Brianna Collins, Hunter Barnes and Addison Barnes; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a wealth of dear friends and sorority sisters.
Betty will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service at God’s Acre Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC. A memorial service at Southminster Presbyterian Church will be held at a later date. Please continue to check back for further details.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Mickey/McDowell Nursing Scholarship, Lander University, The Lander Foundation (CPO Box 6004, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649) and/or Mickey/McDowell Nursing Award, Newberry College (2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108), in Betty’s memory.
