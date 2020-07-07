Betty Mae Ivanits
CALHOUN FALLS — Betty Mae Ivanits passed away in her home in Calhoun Falls, SC on July 1, 2020 of natural causes.
She leaves behind her significant other Davis Auten and three children Sheri Auten, Loralee Evans, John Ivanits. All of her children live in Abbeville, SC. She had twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
There will be a private celebration of Betty Mae’s life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 286 Mt. Carmel Road, Abbeville, SC.
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation services is assisting the Ivanits family.