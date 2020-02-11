Betty Going
Betty Poteat Going, 93, resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Billy Terry Going, Sr., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born October 7, 1926 in Valdese, NC, she was the daughter of the late Rufus A. and Nancy Jane Baker Poteat. Betty was a graduate of Old Rock School and was an accounting clerk for Monsanto, where she retired after 34 years of service.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Fellowship Circle.
Surviving are a son, Reece L. Going and wife, Susan of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Pat Going of Winder, GA; granddaughter, Beth Going Webb and husband, Tony; grandson, Michael Going; and great-grandchildren, Madison Ennis, Bailey Webb and Chloe Elizabeth Webb.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by a son, Billy Terry Going, Jr.
Graveside services will be conducted noon Friday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, NC.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Going family.