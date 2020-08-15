Elizabeth "Betsy" Stockman Cureton, wife of Judge (Ret.) Robert Holmes Cureton, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hospice House in Greenwood after a prolonged illness.
Born in Greenwood, SC on March 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Abner Pierce Stockman, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Hilton Stockman. She was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School, where she enjoyed her time as a majorette and was crowned Miss Greenwood High. She was a 1962 graduate of Columbia College, majoring in Elementary Education and serving as a charter member of the Columbia College Board of Visitors. She was also crowned Miss Citadel and Wofford Homecoming Queen.
Betsy enjoyed many different "careers" during her lifetime, including teaching school in Charleston and Abbeville (Moses Waddell Academy), wedding director for 25 years, kindergarten director of Cheerful Cherubs at Main Street United Methodist Church, Color Me Beautiful consultant and sales associate at Thayer's.
Betsy was a devoted and lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood, where she proudly served on the History Committee and assisted in research for Dr. Harry Mays in his writing the history of the church. She enjoyed her membership in the Bible Class and assisting with the annual Hanging of the Greens service.
Betsy served on the board of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation for six years, serving as secretary during her term. During her lifetime, she also belonged to the Mount Ariel Chapter of the DAR, Laurel Garden Club, The Club, The Supper Club and the Greenwood Historical Society.
Her love language was gifts and she put considerable effort in giving the right gift for those that she loved. She was very generous in her giving to her church and her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bob, are her loving sons, Dr. William F. "Bud" Darby (Angela) and Andrew Stockman "Drew" Darby (Ashley), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, Andrew, JoBeth and Hayden Darby; stepchildren, Denise C. Morgan (Brad) of Jasper, GA, Patricia C. Terry (Kelly) of Flower Mound, TX and Kimberly C. Moore (Jeff) of Seneca, SC; step grandchildren, Don Terry, Laura A. Terry, Sally Morgan, Amanda Moore; and her devoted brother, A. Pierce Stockman, Jr. (Betty) of Greenwood.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor James McCoy-Bruce officiating. For anyone that may not feel comfortable attending due to the Coronavirus, the service will be recorded and can be viewed by visiting Betsy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.