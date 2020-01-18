Bessie Lee Settles Nelson, 95, widow of the late Robert E. Nelson, Sr., of 3311 Rockhouse Road, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her home.
Born in Callison, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Mamie Thomas Settles. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church where she was the mother of the church and she also served on the deaconess and missionary society. She was the last survivor of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Nelson, Sr. and two grandchildren; Ashley R. Nelson and Tara D. Sprowl.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons; Robert (Emma) Nelson, Jr., Charlie Nelson and Ralph Nelson, all of Greenwood. Four daughters; Mae Helen (Richard) Sprowl, of Greenwood, Mamie Wright, of the Home, Shirley (William) Palmore and C. Claudette Posley, both of Greenwood. Fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Darrell Padgett, Pastor and Officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home, online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com . Services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.