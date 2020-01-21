Bessie Burton McLeod
Bessie Durst Burton McLeod, 87, of 104 Kemp Drive, widower of Lavern McLeod, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wesley Commons Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Len Burton and the late Amy Payne Robinson. She is preceded in death by one brother Len Burton. She was a member of Mays United Methodist Church, where she was an usher, mother of the church and a member of the choir.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Larry Burton of Newberry, Barry (Judy) Burton of Greenwood, and Victor Burton of Washington, DC; two daughters, Rosa (Lucions) Waller of Hodges and Shirley (Bryant) Watts of Greenwood; one brother, Curtis (Emma Lee) Robinson of Greenwood; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mays United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Thessa G. Smith. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow Evening Star Memorial Gardens. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com . Services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.