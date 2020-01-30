Beryl L. Rumfelt
WATERLOO — Beryl L. Rumfelt, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born in Greenville County, SC, and was a daughter of the late Jones R. Lyda and Annie Mae Spoon Lyda.
Ms. Rumfelt is survived by her two children, Mark Rumfelt (Gail) and Donna Rumfelt (Ricky), both of Waterloo; her two granddaughters, Lauren Finley (Nicky) and Lindsey Randall (Joseph) and her two sisters, Carol Meyer and Susan Lyda.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Bruce Lyda.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com