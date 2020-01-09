Bertie Mae Hagen
ABBEVILLE — Bertie Mae Loner Hagen, 89, resident of Abbeville Nursing Home, formerly of 42 Hagen Drive, widow of Robert Allen “R.A.” Hagen, passed away Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at the Nursing Home.
Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Henry Milton Loner and Julia Mae Wells Loner.
Bertie Mae was a retired textile employee having worked for the Abbeville Shirt Plant. She was an active member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, where she served on numerous committee’s. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter Marsha Patterson (Wayne) of Abbeville, SC; three sons Milton Hagen (Shirley) of Anderson, SC, Andy Hagen (Joan) of Morganton, NC; Bob Hagen of North Augusta, SC; eight grandchildren Angie Patterson Latham (Chris), Kevin Hagen (Leanne), April Patterson Bush (Darren), Wendi Hagen Herron (Bryson), Robby Hagen, Drew Hagen (Ryan), Jenna Weis (Wes), Alex Hagen and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church after graveside committal services at the cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Bertie Mae may be made to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Highway 20, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Hagen family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Hagen family.