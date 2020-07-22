Berns Womack
WARE SHOALS — Berns Horace Womack, 76, of 449 Round About Way, Ware Shoals, husband of Joyce Womack, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Brownfield, TX, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Womack and Corine Wade West. He was a telephone equipment installer with Sprint and was a member of the Church of Christ.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Angela Kay Womack of Ware Shoals, Dena Womack Hendrix (Denny) of Greenwood, and Suzanne Lee Womack of Ware Shoals; and two grandchildren, Caleb Michael Hendrix and Carsyn Mackenzie Hendrix.
A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
