Rev. Bernard White, 71, entered into eternal peace July 31, 2020 at his home in the Promised Land Community, Greenwood, SC. He was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on February 13, 1949 to the late James Rufus White, Sr. and Janie Lee Funderburke.
He was educated within the Greenwood School District 50 and graduated from Brewer High School. He later attended Lander University and received his BS Degree in Sociology. Rev. White did further graduate studies at the University Center in Greenville, SC, taking classes from Clemson University. His Ecclesiastical studies included the Southern Baptist Seminary Extension and Erskine Theological Seminary.
He was married to the love of his life, Willie Euneal Norman of McCormick, South Carolina. They lovingly raised their two children Vence (Doricha) White and Nicole White Kelley, RN and spoiled four grandchildren Dr. Terrance (Nijah)Thompson, Zemia White, Christopher E. Kelley, and Autumn Kelley. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed interstate travel with his extended family, particularly Tennessee.
He was employed by Monsanto for 35 years, where he developed several lifelong friendships.
Rev White was called into ministry at the age of 21. He was licensed to preach and ordained under Rev C. L. Jones and the Little River Baptist Association (Union #2). Rev White served as pastor of Mt. Enon Baptist Church in Saluda, South Carolina, Millway Baptist Church in Bradley, South Carolina and finally Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca for 40 proud years totaling 47 years of ministry.
He was preceded in death by a son at five months, Carlos Ramon White and a brother David Franklin White.￼ He is survived by his older brother James Rufus ( Faye) White, Jr. of Springfield, Virginia and two younger sisters Rev. Pearlese (Charles) Williams and Linda (Frank) Williams. Rev White leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Rev. White will lie in repose at M.t Zion Baptist Church Tuesday, August 4 from 1-6 p.m. Homegoing services will be held privately for immediate family only at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Coronaca, South Carolina on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Pastor Cartrell A. Blume, Sr., pastor of the Mt Zion Baptist church, will deliver the eulogy. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.