MCCORMICK — Bernard Edward Walker journeyed into eternal rest on June 16, 2020. Bernard was born to the late Jasper Walker, Jr. and Martha Ann Norman on August 11, 1941 in McCormick, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Walker, Jasper Walker, Harry Walker and Joe Walker; four sisters, Cathy Turman, Madie Freeman, Dianne Peters and Annabelle Leverett; and a daughter, Shanya Royal.
Bernard and his wife Etrulia left McCormick, SC, in 1960 to make New York City their new home. It was there, Bernard embarked upon a 28-year career with the New York City Transit Authority System. After retiring in 2000, Bernard and Etrulia relocated back to his hometown of McCormick, SC.
Bernard loved fishing, boating and enjoying life. His heart was genuine and he was as real as can be. He loved entertaining, making people laugh and having fun. He was the life of the party. His heart was as big as his voice. He loved his family unconditionally and touched many with his presence.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Etrulia Walker; four daughters, Bernadette Cornick of Lindenhurst, NY, Kimberly Jackson of Laurelton, NY, Tamra Walker of Stone Mountain, Ga, Lanesha Walker of Far Rockaway, NY; one son, Bernard Walker, Jr of Richmond, VA; one sister, Sara Francis Walker of Bronxville, NY; thirteen grandchildren; Rodney Royal, Michael Cornick Jr, Kimichi Harris, Ronda Royal, Bernard Walker III , Cedric Cornick Kalieke Harris, Jasmine Lambert, Shareina Cornick, Mitchell Cornick, Micah Joseph Jr., and Christian Joseph; fifteen great-grandchildren; Three Brother- laws; four sister -in laws; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He will be truly missed by everyone.
A private service will be held on Tuesday June 23,2020
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home, McCormick, SC.