Ms. Bernadine "Deanie" Reese, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
She was born in Greenwood County on November 6, 1953 and was the daughter of the late James and Essie Mae Reese.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Arnold and Sandra Boozer; two brothers, Ronnie and Jessie Reese.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Shedrick R. Reese of Raeford, NC; three daughters, Angela M. Reese, Frances D. Reese and Tawanda Reese all of Greenwood; two sisters, Annette and Janie Reese both of Greenwood; one brother, Wayne Reese of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Caldwell officiating.
The family is at the home, 114 Windtree Court Apt A.
