Mrs. Bennie Mae Syrkett Holloway, 93, widow of Mr. James P. (Joe) Holloway, departed this life on July 18, 2020. Born in Ninety Six, SC, she was the daughter of the late Mr Will Syrkett and Mrs. Ada Andrews Syrkett and a 1944 graduate of Brewer High School.
At an early age, her acceptance of the Living Christ, was instrumental in her becoming a member of Old Mt Zion Baptist Church in the Epworth Community. She retired from the Nantex-Riviera Company after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her only child, Felecia Ann Lee, eight sisters and six brothers.
She leaves to rejoice in her home going, one brother, Mr. Charles (Yvette Quiros) Syrkett of Lawrenceville, Georgia; one sister, Mrs. Willie Mae Carter of Ninety Six, SC, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, Epworth Community, with Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb, Pastor, officiating.
Public viewing will at the funeral home from 1-6 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
The family is at the home of a niece Mrs. Sharan Harrison-Schley at 821 Towne Street.
Please adhere to social distancing while visiting the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christian M Reinholz and Whitney Patterson Stennett, RN, for the care and support given to our loved one.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinfh.com
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Syrkett-Holloway family.