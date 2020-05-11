BRADLEY — Bishop Benjamin Fleming, 80, of 404 Rambo Drive, widower of Carlee Fleming, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Self regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, SC, he was the son of the late Freddie Fleming and the Late Lucretia Freeman Fleming. He was the Bishop of Angel Pentecostal Holiness Church and a member of Quarter Central Club Capsugel. He is preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Fleming Jr., one sister, Nellie Mursier and his first wife, Roberta Hardy Fleming.
He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Karen Caldwell Jones and Myioshe Clark, both of Promise Land and Michelle (James Witt) Tisdale of Columbia, SC; one sister, Kabertha McCready of Chester PA; six grandchildren, two that were reared in the home, Jessica Adams and Tyler Mosley; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediately family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.