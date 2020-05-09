Ben Johnson Jr.
Benjamin Franklin “Ben” Johnson, Jr., 88, husband of Doris Hamilton Johnson, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
Born May 16, 1931 in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Benjamin F. Johnson, Sr. and Vera Allen Johnson and was a US Marine Veteran. Ben began his professional baseball career in the Minor League’s playing for the Milwaukee Braves and the Oklahoma City 89ers. His notoriety, however, was pitching two years (1959-60) for the Chicago Cubs. After his baseball career, Ben was employed with Monsanto in Greenwood until his retirement in the mid-1980s but continued to work for Custom Identity Center for another 20 years.
Ben was a member of Grace Community Church in Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are five children, Benjamin R. “Rusty” Johnson and wife Beth of Flemington, NJ, Cecelia “CeCe” Stetz and husband Mike of Lake Secession, Cynthia “Cindy” Dysart and husband Jeff of Greenwood, Mary Kathryn “Kitty” Peecher and husband Daniel of LaGrange, GA and Joseph “Joey” Johnson and wife Toby of Greenwood; twelve grandchildren, Maxwell and Samuel Johnson, Ashley Cooke and husband Ronnie, Chelsea and Mary Michael Stetz, Stacey Huguenin and husband Patrick, Lindsay Dysart, Cody Dysart and wife Marlee, Allison and Emily Peecher and Abigail and Benjamin Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Walker Cooke, Camden Gantt and Thayer Huguenin; one brother, James Johnson and one sister, and Patricia Sturgeon and husband Edward. Ben was honored to be the uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; Ruth Thornton, Roy Johnson, Louise Lewis, Lucille Johnson, Marion Johnson, Herbert Johnson and Howard Johnson.
Private family funeral services will be 3:00 PM Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rod Schultz officiating. Webcasting of the service may be found on Ben’s tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Greg Lewis, Nick Abrams, Mike Reynolds, Ricky Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Ronnie Lewis, Barry Lewis, Gene Reynolds and Pat Fagan.
Honorary Escort will be Stan Carmen, Sid Kitchen, Rob Temple, Bill Bowden and Greg Eklund.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Greenwood Health Related Home Care, Upper Savannah Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging and the Piedmont Agency on Aging for their care and compassion.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Johnson family