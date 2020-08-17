Ben David Yarbough
MCCORMICK — Mr. Ben David “Gene” Yarbough was born August 25, 1940, to Mr. Ben Yarbough and Kizziah Moss Yarbough. He started working at the age of nine farming, where he developed work ethics second to none. For many years, he worked farming and pulpwood. He was also at Rocky River Plant as a fork lift operator. He worked at Hickory Knob State Park sharing his amazing cooking skills, and finally worked for more than 41 years at South Carolina Department of Highways and Transportation until his retirement in 2007.
At an early age, he accepted the Lord as his personal Savior and joined the Springfield Green-Olive AMEC. He was instrumental in helping build the church, where he loved to worship. He served as a Trustee and a Trustee advisor, Choir Director, Male Chorus Director and choir member. His love for singing led him to enjoy singing with the Gospel Aires. For many years, his gift of communicating afforded him many opportunities to MC inspirational programs. He was the current Father of the Church.
On March 14, 1959, Ben married the love of his life Mrs. Vernell N. Yarbough, a devoted wife, who will miss him dearly and forever cherish their love.
To this union was born seven beautiful children to carry on his legacy and cherish his memories. Mr. Bernard (Macie) Yarbough of Hodges, SC, Mr. Bennie (Sharon) Yarbough of Clarksville, TN, Mrs. Verda (Harold) Leverett of Lincolnton, GA, Ms. Veronica Yarbough of Calhoun Falls, SC, Mrs. Valerie (Carlton) Yarbough-Jones, Mr. Bobby Yarbough, and Ms. Vickie Yarbough, all of Willington, SC. He has 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grands, five sisters, Ms. Hattie Fabrycy of Chicago, IL, Ms. Bertha Moss of Willington, SC, Ms. Geneva Jackson, Ms. Lillie McCray, and Ms. Rachel Hall, all of Evanston IL, one bother-in-law Ulysees (Theresa) Norman and four sisters-in-law, Ms. Ellen Lackey, Ms. Lillie Mae Norman, both of Willington, SC, Ms. Jessie Brown and Ella Mae Smith of McCormick, SC, along with a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends to reflect on their fond memories.
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Springfield Green Olive AME Church Cemetery. Viewing is private. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.