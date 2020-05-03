Belinda T. Mims
Belinda T. Mims, 58, of 403 Parkland Place Road, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Glasco Tolbert and the late Mary Alice Jones. She is preceded in death by one grandchild, Tyreisha Lazaria Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters; Yashonda Lakesha Patterson and Tawaina Natasha Mims, both of Greenwood, and Whitney Kyara Mims of the home; two brothers, Wayne (Monica) Jones of Clifton, New Jersey and Glasco Tolbert Jr. of Promiseland; one sister, Bridget (Michael) Clarke of Greenwood; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.