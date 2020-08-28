Bejetta Franklin Spivey
Bejetta Franklin Spivey, 86, widow of Billy Ray Spivey, passed away August 28, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born July 14, 1934 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Olsen Franklin and Dellas Gosnell Franklin. She was a 1954 graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed by Parke-Davis, Greenwood Plant.
She was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church where she served as the church organist and pianist.
Mrs. Spivey is survived by one sister-in-law, Nira Spivey of Greenwood and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr Jerry Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 W. Kirksey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
