Beatrice Campbell Sparrow
ABBEVILLE — Beatrice ‘Bea’ Campbell Sparrow, 91, of Abbeville, wife of the late Albert Murray Sparrow, Sr., died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Curt and Helen Bannister Campbell.
A graduate of Lowndesville High School, Mrs. Sparrow was employed by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department as secretary to the sheriff; she retired after 28 dedicated years, having served under four sheriffs. Mrs. Sparrow enjoyed quiet time at home reading; many happy hours were spent completing crossword puzzles, cryptograms and word searches. She was a member of Bells United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, Murray, and her parents, Mrs. Sparrow was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, Paul Campbell (Peggy) and JC Campbell (Bernice).
She is survived by her son, Albert ‘Ray’ Murray Sparrow, Jr. (Shadonne) of Greenwood; a brother, Marion Campbell (Jan) of Smyrna, GA; a sister-in-law, Lila Campbell of Conyers, GA; three grandchildren, Josh Sparrow (Nickie) and Erica Sisiam (Joseph), all of Greenwood and Matthew Sparrow (Stephanie) of Goose Creek; and six great-grandchildren, Savannah, Avery, Astrid, Bridgit, Alyssa and Conner.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM — 2:00PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Sparrow, may be sent to Bells United Methodist Church, 2540 Flat Rock Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at their respective homes.
