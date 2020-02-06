Barbara Reynolds Johnson, 76, of 904 Coleman Drive, wife of James Johnson, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home.
Born in Brunswick, GA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Legther Collins Reynolds. Barbara retired from Greenwood Mills and following retirement, received her CNA degree, worked with Wesley Commons and then began private sitting, providing loving care to a number of patients, including Giles Daniel. She actively participated in Greenwood's Relay for Life and was a member of First Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday School and led the Missionettes.
Barbara loved to read, enjoyed playing the piano and baking cakes. She was known for her card ministry, never forgetting to acknowledge birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones and accomplishments of others.
Barbara is survived by her husband of the home; her sons, Michael Johnson and Ricky Johnson (Cammie); sisters, Joyce Leopard (Homer) and Alice Robinson (Stan), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Madeline Johnson, Noel Johnson, Anna Johnson, Alyssa Chittenden, Peyton McDonald, Nautica McDonald and Townsend McDonald; great grandchildren, Marie Chittenden and Hunter Way.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Reynolds.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God, with the Rev. Stephen Miller and the Rev. Bob Forehand officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Douglas, Jerry Sprouse, Arthur Ashil, Brad Leopard, Greg Lewis and Matthew Brewer.
Honorary escort will be Watson Goldman, Michael Reynolds, Ronnie Lewis, Mark Simmons, Ronnie Landreth, Curtis Davenport, James Butler and Darren Clem.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God, 607 Highway 72 Bypass NW, SC 29649 or American Cancer Society Relay for Life, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648 (www.relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc).
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Johnson's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.