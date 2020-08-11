Barbara Jean Able Prince, 87, of 1307 Old Abbeville Highway, widow of Wilbert Dean Gunter, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late James and Edna Bond Able. She retired from Greenwood School Distract 50 and was a member of The Salvation Army.
Surviving are her children, Linda Duffie (Joe) and Patricia Stewart (Rabbit); son-in-laws, Steve Rivers and Ray Witt; daughter-in-law, Belinda Gunter; brother, Rudy Able; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and love daughters, Roberta Sullivan and Debbie Kelley.
Barbara was preceded in death by four children, Charles Gunter, Phyllis Rivers, Connie Witt, and Skeet Gunter; a sister, Joyce Williams; and brother, Walter Dean Able, Sr.
A private service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Ray Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mike Witt, Phillip Witt, Dean Gunter, Timmy Gunter, James Gunter, and Bandy Boggs.
Honorary escort will be Rylan Saxon.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army - Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217 (www.salvationarmycarolinas.org).